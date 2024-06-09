Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BEN opened at $22.89 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 253,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 232,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Franklin Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Franklin Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.