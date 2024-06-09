FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,139 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of FreightCar America worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FreightCar America Trading Up 0.6 %

RAIL stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.93. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FreightCar America in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

