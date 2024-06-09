Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading Up 2.4%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

