G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GIII stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.