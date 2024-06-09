Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.8 %

K opened at $59.63 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on K. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

