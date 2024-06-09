Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.85

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 3370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Galapagos Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.04 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

