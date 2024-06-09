Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.69. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 127,326 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,248.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

