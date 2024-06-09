Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,459 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,397,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,207,000 after acquiring an additional 555,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

