GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 78.40 ($1.00). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,160,968 shares traded.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £678.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,955.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 262.91 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,952.26 ($12,751.13). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

