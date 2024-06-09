Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Trading Up 22.5%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Gem Diamonds Stock Up 22.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

