Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 77,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Generac by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.05.

Generac Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $138.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

