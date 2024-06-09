General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of General American Investors worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GAM opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,868 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $169,364.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,852.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $256,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

