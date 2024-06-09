Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GPC opened at $145.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

