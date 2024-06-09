Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Shares Down 1.9%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 23,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Geodrill Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

