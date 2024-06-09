Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Geron traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 29901286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Geron by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth about $4,228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Geron by 999.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

