Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Head to Head Analysis

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia -109.81% -8.94% -8.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Mofy Metaverse and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.86 $6.55 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $4.29 million 3.46 -$3.40 million ($0.37) -3.63

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Mofy Metaverse beats GigaMedia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

