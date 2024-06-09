Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.22

Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.22 and traded as high as C$19.85. Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$19.83, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.

Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.22.

Get Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common alerts:

Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common Company Profile

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.