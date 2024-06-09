Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gold Resource

Gold Resource Trading Down 8.9 %

GORO stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.