Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading Up 4.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 9,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Gold Road Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.