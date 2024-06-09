Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Down 1.5%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.
About Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
