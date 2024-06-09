Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $126.23 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Church & Dwight worth $126,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $582,030.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,968 shares of company stock worth $35,020,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHD opened at $107.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

