Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $137.66 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,041 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Ingersoll Rand worth $137,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,855 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $96.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

