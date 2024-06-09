Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $142.04 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,472 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $142,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 13.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 312.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $120.03 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.66.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

