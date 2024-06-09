Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.45% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $140,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 448,094 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after purchasing an additional 546,062 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,226,000 after purchasing an additional 421,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,885 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

