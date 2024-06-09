Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,619 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,678,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $164,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

