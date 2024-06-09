GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.23. Approximately 2,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

