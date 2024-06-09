GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Trading Down 4.3%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 12,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a market cap of C$78.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$93.07 million for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenFirst Forest Products news, Director Michael Clark Mitchell acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00. Insiders own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

