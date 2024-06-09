Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Trading 10% Higher

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 10,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 8,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 10.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

