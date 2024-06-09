GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 53,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 59,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

