Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires £1,254 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie bought 75 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,672 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £1,254 ($1,606.66).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($35.44) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,303.52).

Greggs Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,850 ($36.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.75) and a one year high of GBX 3,006 ($38.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,807.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,713.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.73) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.20) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.43) to GBX 3,340 ($42.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

