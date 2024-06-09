Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires £1,254 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie bought 75 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,672 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £1,254 ($1,606.66).
- On Thursday, April 11th, Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($35.44) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,303.52).
Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,850 ($36.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.75) and a one year high of GBX 3,006 ($38.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,807.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,713.29.
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
