Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 110,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.77.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

