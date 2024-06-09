Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.23.
GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.
Shares of GWRE stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
