Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $58.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 468,977 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.