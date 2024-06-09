Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $935 million to $1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.31 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

