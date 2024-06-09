Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $51.88 Average PT from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

