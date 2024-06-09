Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.70

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.70 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 50.02 ($0.64). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.85 ($0.63), with a volume of 84,915 shares trading hands.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 17.04. The stock has a market cap of £66.62 million, a P/E ratio of 977.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.44.

About Hansard Global

(Get Free Report)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.