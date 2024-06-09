Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.65). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Harvey Nash Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Nash Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.