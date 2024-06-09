Head-To-Head Analysis: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A -23.15% -20.20% Century Therapeutics -9,742.41% -59.74% -32.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $12.60 million 47.87 -$112.64 million ($3.78) -4.42 Century Therapeutics $2.23 million 109.23 -$136.67 million ($2.21) -1.33

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.63%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 348.98%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Century Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Its product pipeline also includes inupadenant, a next-generation A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in tumor microenvironment; and EOS-984, a small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. The company is also involved in the development of CNTY-102, a bi-specific CD19 + CD22 CAR-iT product candidate for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-107, a Nectin-4 CAR-iT targeted product candidate for Nectin-4 positive solid tumors. In addition, it has a strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to develop and commercialize up to four iNK or iT programs, including CNTY-104, a multi-specific collaboration program targeting acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a multi-specific collaboration program for multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.