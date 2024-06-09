Head-To-Head Comparison: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) versus GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AvidXchange and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 1 5 5 0 2.36 GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

AvidXchange currently has a consensus target price of $13.04, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. GSE Systems has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.46%. Given GSE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than AvidXchange.

This table compares AvidXchange and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -8.10% -1.75% -0.52% GSE Systems -17.08% -137.64% -34.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and GSE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $380.72 million 5.80 -$47.33 million ($0.15) -71.26 GSE Systems $45.45 million 0.27 -$8.72 million ($2.87) -1.30

GSE Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AvidXchange has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AvidXchange beats GSE Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The segment also offers in-service testing for engineering programs focused on ASME OM code; in-service inspection for specialty engineering including ASME Section XI; software solutions; mechanical and civil/structural design; electrical, instrumentation, and controls design; digital controls/cyber security; and fire protection solutions for nuclear power plant design modifications. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides technical talent and specialty services comprising professional and training services, procedure writing services, and flexible staffing and talent acquisition services for energy, engineering, construction, government, infrastructure, environmental, and manufacturing industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

