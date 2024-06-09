Head-To-Head Comparison: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $36.54 million 2.09 $12.22 million $2.85 7.37 Dime Community Bancshares $645.57 million 1.10 $96.09 million $1.78 10.25

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Harleysville Financial and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 47.11%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Harleysville Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 27.52% 12.24% 1.24% Dime Community Bancshares 11.46% 7.76% 0.63%

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile and telephone banking, remote deposit, debit cards, automated clearing house processing, sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, employee services, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Its primary market area includes Montgomery County and Bucks County. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

