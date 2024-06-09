Head to Head Contrast: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CACI International and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CACI International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $7.32 billion 1.27 $384.73 million $17.31 24.12 IonQ $22.04 million 75.41 -$157.77 million ($0.83) -9.47

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CACI International and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.37% 13.80% 6.69% IonQ -671.00% -31.76% -28.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CACI International and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 2 10 0 2.83 IonQ 0 3 3 0 2.50

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $415.45, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.92%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than CACI International.

Risk and Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats IonQ on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

