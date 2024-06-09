Head-To-Head Review: Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) & Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Atlanta Braves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $27.79 million 1.34 -$1.81 million ($0.07) -21.43 Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.04 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -20.91

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlanta Braves, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -6.02% N/A -4.22% Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlanta Braves has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.