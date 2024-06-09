Head-To-Head Survey: John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) & California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Marshall Bancorp $85.83 million 2.75 $5.16 million $0.22 75.55 California BanCorp $78.99 million 2.24 $21.63 million $2.37 8.80

Analyst Ratings

California BanCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for John Marshall Bancorp and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given California BanCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than John Marshall Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Marshall Bancorp 3.42% 7.82% 0.77% California BanCorp 17.16% 10.90% 1.06%

Summary

California BanCorp beats John Marshall Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Marshall Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; commercial letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

