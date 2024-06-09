Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22. 1,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,319,000.

About Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

