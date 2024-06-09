Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,004,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $237,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.