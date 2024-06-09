Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98,078 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NYSE HXL opened at $66.59 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

