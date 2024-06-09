Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

