Hounaïda Lasry Buys 7,000 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,843.05).
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
Shares of BME opened at GBX 492.90 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.27. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 483.70 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92).
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.