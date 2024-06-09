Hounaïda Lasry Buys 7,000 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,843.05).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 492.90 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.27. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 483.70 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

BME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 471 ($6.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.46) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 572 ($7.33).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

