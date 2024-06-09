Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 3%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.98. 70,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 41,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Huize Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.