Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.